Florida State football's CFP snub prompted several Florida legislators to mull over an impending protest on Sunday

Florida lawmakers aren't taking Florida State football's CFP snub lightly. They are mulling over state legislation to challenge the decision, per Front Office Sports‘ Amanda Christovich.

“Florida lawmakers already have an appetite to propose state legislation to protest Florida State not making the College Football Playoff, a source close to lawmakers told Front Office Sports,” Christovich wrote.

“On Sunday, the CFP made the controversial decision to award Alabama the fourth slot in the postseason instead of the undefeated Seminoles. The decision was presumably made due to the strength of schedule considerations and the loss of FSU's quarterback Jordan Travis, who broke his leg in a non-conference game against North Alabama on November 18,” Christovich added.

NEW: Florida lawmakers already have an appetite to propose state legislation to protest Florida State not making the CFP, a source close to lawmakers told @FOS. It’s unclear what direction a bill could take — but legislators are discussing a few options.https://t.co/YRaJyHYyNc — Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) December 3, 2023

However, the reasons behind the snub don't sit well with Florida legislators. They are currently discussing their options.

No less than Florida Governor Ron Desantis expressed his displeasure over Florida State football's CFP snub.

“What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results,” Desantis quipped on Sunday.

This isn't the first time the CFP committee snubbed a Florida college football team. Although the University of Central Florida went undefeated in 2017, the program didn't make the four-team playoff.

Florida State football's controversial CFP snub

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell said he was “infuriated” at the CFP selection committee's decision.

“What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down?” Norvell said in a statement.

“We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them,” Mike Norvell concluded.

Florida State football enjoyed its most successful season after several lean years under Norvell's leadership. FSU went 13-o this season. The program also went undefeated after it clinched its third national title a decade ago.

What will Florida legislators do next? The plot thickens with each passing day.