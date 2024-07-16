Patrick Beverley's net worth in 2024 is $13 million. Beverley is a former NBA player who recently signed a contract to play for Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. He is an NBA Hustle Award winner and three-time NBA All-Defensive Team player. Let's take a closer look at Patrick Beverley's net worth in 2024.

Patrick Beverley was born on July 12, 1988, in Chicago. He originally attended Waubonsie Valley High School before moving to John Marshall Metropolitan. During his senior year, Beverley dominated by putting up 37.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 8.0 steals per game, according to reports.

Coming out of high school, Beverley was an unranked prospect, based on 247 Sports. He eventually decided to attend the University of Arkansas.

Beverley only played for two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks. In a Razorbacks uniform, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field overall and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Beverley was named SEC Freshman of the Year while also making the SEC All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-SEC.

Patrick Beverley signs with BC Dnipro

After only two years in college, Beverley jumped to the professional ranks after signing a one-year deal with BC Dnipro of the Ukrainian Basketball League. The deal was worth around six figures, according to sources.

With BC Dnipro, Beverley tallied 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Here, he became a UBL All-Star and won the UBL Slam Dunk Contest.

Patrick Beverley is drafted by the Lakers

After one season in Ukraine, Beverley entered as one of the participants of the 2009 NBA Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the second round with the 42nd overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the same night, Beverley was traded to the Miami Heat. Shortly after, he signed a two-year rookie deal worth $1.26 million with the Heat, according to Spotrac. However, the University of Arkansas standout was cut by the team.

Patrick Beverley plays overseas

After getting cut by the Heat, Beverley took his talents to Europe by signing a deal with Greek professional basketball team Olympiacos Piraeus. He suited up for the team in the EuroLeague with averages of 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per outing on 51% shooting.

Moreover, Beverley also saw action for Olympiacos Piraeus in the Greek Basketball League. He tallied 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 61 percent shooting to help the team win the Greek Cup.

For the next two seasons, Beverley played for Russian ballclub Spartak St. Petersburg. According to reports, the former Razorback signed a three-year contract worth $3 million. In the 2011-12 season, Beverley registered 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field in the EuroCup.

For his efforts, Beverley was named Russian League All-Star, Russian Guard of the Year, and Russian Defensive Player of the Year. He also led Spartak St. Petersburg to the Russian Cup.

A season later, Beverley produced 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while making 51 percent of his shots. He was named to the All-EuroCup First Team and earned EuroCup MVP honors.

Patrick Beverley signs with the Rockets

Beverley eventually got some attention in the NBA for his overseas play. He agreed to a three-year contract worth $2 million with the Houston Rockets. However, given that the NBA can only pay $250,000 to buy out a contract, Beverley had to shoulder $1.4 million to buy out his deal with Spartak St. Petersburg.

In his rookie season, Beverley averaged 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while hitting 42 percent from the field overall and 38 percent from beyond the arc. A season later, Beverley improved his numbers to 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also tallied 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game to make the All-Defensive Second Team.

Prior to the 2015-16 season, Beverley opted to remain with the Rockets after agreeing to a four-year deal worth $23 million, based on a report by ESPN. After that, Beverley emerged as a starting guard for the Rockets.

In the 2016-17 season, Beverley averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to go along with 1.5 steals per game. Thanks to his impact, Beverley earned the NBA Hustle Award and made the All-Defensive First Team for the first time in his career.

Patrick Beverly is traded to the Clippers

In the 2017 offseason, the Rockets traded the NBA Hustle Award winner to the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal headlined by All-Star guard Chris Paul. In his first season with the Clippers, Beverley tallied a career high 12.2 points, to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per outing.

However, his season was cut short after a season-ending knee surgery. He eventually returned in time for the 2018-19 season.

Prior to the 2019-20 season, the Clippers rewarded Beverley with a three-year deal worth $40 million, according to reports. He registered 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Beverley was named to the All-Defensive Second Team, the third time he earned All-Defensive Team honors.

In his final season as a Clipper, Beverley helped Los Angeles go all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but they lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Patrick Beverley is traded to the Grizzlies

During the 2021 offseason, the Clippers traded Beverley to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that also involved Rajon Rondo and Eric Bledsoe. However, Beverley never suited up for the team.

A few days after landing in Memphis, the Grizzlies traded Beverley once more to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a Timberwolves uniform, Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Midway through the 2021-22 season, the Timberwolves secured Beverley's services by signing him to a one-year contract extension worth $13 million, as per reports. Beverley helped the Timberwolves make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Patrick Beverly becomes an NBA journeyman

After the 2021-22 offseason, the Timberwolves traded Beverley to the Utah Jazz as part of a deal that included four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert. However, Beverley never played for the Jazz.

Just roughly a month later, the Jazz traded Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. In a Lakers uniform, he averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Midway through the 2022-23 season, Beverley was part of a four-team trade involving the Lakers, Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers. After landing with the Magic, they immediately released Beverley.

Beverley continued the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Bulls after signing a rest-of-season contract with the team. His stint with the Bulls paid him around $801K. Beverley averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in a Bulls uniform.

For the 2023-24 season, Beverley signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal worth $3.2 million, based on reports. In his Sixers stint, Beverly tallied 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Just before the trade deadline, the Sixers traded Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks in return for Cameron Payne and a second-round draft pick. In 26 games with Milwaukee, Beverley averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per outing.

The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone

In 2022, Beverley launched his own podcast called The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. In its YouTube channel, it has already garnered 276K subscribers and over 179 million views.

After the Bucks lost in the playoffs, Beverley refused to answer a reporter's question after ESPN's Malinda Adams admitted to not being a subscriber of his podcast. Although there were reports on Beverley being banned by ESPN, those reports were untrue. Moreover, the former NBA Hustle Award winner has reportedly apologized to Adams.

Given Beverley's popularity in the NBA for his defense, it isn't surprising that he has a long-term shoe deal with adidas, based on reports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Patrick Beverley's net worth in 2024?