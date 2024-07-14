The Chicago Bears were ecstatic when they drafted Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams is one of the most anticipated rookie QBs in recent memory, and he has a legit chance to become the best QB in Bears history. However, they have yet to sign him to his rookie contract.

Williams recently spoke with the media at his first Chicago event for his Caleb Cares Foundation.

Williams was asked about the status of his rookie contract, which he has not yet signed. His response was brief.

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said, per Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Williams gave a similar reply back in June when he was asked about his contract. It is important to note that Williams does not have an NFLPA-certified agent, so they may choose to do things their own way.

The Bears' other first-round pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze, is also unsigned.

Williams confirmed that he is excited to start training camp. Rookies are set to report on July 16th with veterans filing in on July 19th. The first official practice will take place on July 20th. All of these open up early for the Bears because they play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans on August 1st.

Ultimately, this isn't a big issue — and it won't become one unless Williams' camp starts taking Caleb off the practice field.

The most likely scenario is that Williams signs his rookie contract at some point before the regular season.

Bears DB Jaylon Johnson believes that Caleb Williams is a great fit in Chicago

Jaylon Johnson believes that Caleb Williams has what it takes to become great in Chicago.

Johnson was recently interviewed by Jim Rome, where he spoke about his young franchise QB. Johnson was quick to throw some love on his rookie QB.

“He fits in perfectly,” Johnson said. “He comes into work. I feel like coming to the Bears and the city of Chicago, things that we’re kind of fighting against — it’s really just a hard-nosed city. I mean, the fans are hard-nosed, our team is hard-nosed and has kind of been built on that. And I think he’s coming in and fitting in perfectly.”

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is also a staunch believer in Caleb Williams. He talked Williams up recently in an interview with Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports.

“You can tell that he's definitely a businessman,” Jenkins said. “The way he carries himself everywhere. He doesn't let the outside noise get to his mental. It's good he can do that, especially in Chicago.”

The early reports from the practice field are encouraging too.

“We were able to push him as a defense and then be able to see how he bounced back and responded and did certain things back,” Johnson continued. “So, I think he’s fitting in perfect. I can’t wait for this camp to really see him take these next steps and lead us to some wins.”

We can't wait to see Caleb Williams for the first time in a Bears uniform on August 1st. Football is almost back!