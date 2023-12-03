The Florida State football team and its fans got dealt a crushing blow on Sunday when the team was left out of the College Football Playoff.

Florida State football just had their hearts absolutely crushed. The Seminoles are on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. Despite an outstanding season that included an undefeated record and an ACC championship, Florida State isn't included in the CFP.

The Seminoles completed a 13-0 season on Saturday night, defeating Louisville 16-6 in the ACC championship. The defense proved that it was as good as anyone in the country. The offense however, never clicked for the Seminoles in that game, and it may have made a difference to the playoff committee. The team is battling injuries, and quarterback Tate Rodemaker missed the ACC championship game. The Seminoles finished no.5 in the final CFP rankings, just one spot out of the playoff.

Florida State won the ACC and posted some important victories this season over Duke, Florida, and LSU. Those are all big wins, but the Florida and LSU victories may have been a bit tarnished since neither of those teams made the SEC championship. Florida State ended up getting passed by SEC Champion Alabama, who won the conference championship in an upset over Georgia on Saturday.

Florida State now waits to see its bowl destination. The Seminoles went undefeated for the first time since 2013, when Jimbo Fisher coached the team to a national championship. The season may have ended in heartbreak for Seminoles fans, but the team can still finish undefeated by winning its bowl game. Without a doubt, this was one of the most special years ever in the history of Florida State football. Bobby Bowden would certainly be proud.