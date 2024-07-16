Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his meteoric rise in professional golf this week as he tackles Royal Troon Golf Club, host venue of the 152 Open Championship. This will be Scheffler's fourth appearance at The Open, with his best finish coming in 2021 tying for eighth.

However, unlike his previous three attempts, Scheffler changed his approach. The two-time Masters champion skipped the Scottish Open last week.

Less than 48 hours from his tee time in Scotland, Scheffler revealed why he tweaked his strategy.

“I've done it [played Scottish Open] the last couple years, and I felt like it was more important for me to get over here to this golf course and prepare, getting used to the conditions of the grass, the bunkers over here,” Scheffler said Tuesday.

Golf across the pond is notoriously different from that seen in the States. Links golf provide exceptionally wide fairways that are hard and firm, with pot bunkers seemingly everywhere. It requires precision and a different set of skills in order to play well. Scheffler understands that as well as anyone and is eager for the challenge.

“It will definitely be different tactics out here… that's why my preparation was a little bit different this year, focusing more on this golf course than last week, getting over here and feeling a bit more rested.

“As far as getting used to this place, the links golf is obviously different than what we play at home, so getting used to the firmness of the fairways, getting used to the bunkering and the speed of the greens is obviously different as well.

“Excited to be back over here this year… It should be a fun week.”

Scottie Scheffler looking to join Arnold Palmer

Scottie Scheffler is arguably playing as well as anyone since prime Tiger Woods. The numbers back that statement up, too.

But Scheffler is looking to accomplish something not even Woods ever did. The former Texas Longhorn has already won six times in 2024. The last player to win six tournaments prior to the Open Championship was Arnold Palmer, who did so in 1962. Coincidentally, that year Palmer went on to win The Open for his seventh title of the year.

To the surprise of no one, that is the furthest thing from his mind. In fact, he was just made aware of the historic fact recently.

“I really do mean that I try to stay off the internet as much as possible. When I'm at home, I like to try to be at home and be present,” Scheffler said.

“I love the history of the game, and there's certain things that I know and certain things that I don't. That was something that for some reason I just never stumbled across. So I had no idea that that was a thing.”

Will Scheffler join Palmer in the history books and win the third major of his career? It feels like he has won so many more already. That is primarily because he wins so frequently, and is in contention nearly every week. But with a stacked field and windy conditions expected at The Open, anything is possible this week.