The Detroit Tigers are not going anywhere this season, as the team sits at a mediocre 47-50 record, seven games out of the final Wild Card spot. However, star pitcher Tarik Skubal could find himself on a contender sooner rather than later.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles are gearing up to offer prospects for Detroit's homegrown ace, via Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci.

“Sources from the Dodgers and Orioles confirmed they are interested in putting together packages loaded with top prospects for Skubal,” Verducci said. “There is no indication yet whether Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris will move Skubal, though both Los Angeles and Baltimore have the rich prospect capital to make such a trade discussion interesting.”

The 27-year-old is under contract through 2026, so the Tigers are in no rush to move him.

“The source said it is doubtful the Tigers move Skubal but added, ‘Everything has a price,'” Verducci continued.

Skubal is in the midst of his best season yet, turning in a 10-3 record with a 2.41 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. The 2024 All-Star has been the centerpiece of Detroit's rebuild, leading a pitching staff that ranks 14th in the league with a 3.95 ERA. However, the club doesn't have the offense to contend, as it ranks 24th with a .234 batting average and tied for 22nd with a .686 OPS.

Can the Tigers improve enough within the next two years to convince Skubal to stay? How many players would Los Angeles or Baltimore have to give up to make a deal happen?

The Tigers could land a king's ransom of prospects for Skubal