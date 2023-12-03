Florida State football's head coach, Mike Norvell, sounds off on the NCAA after the committee snubbed them from the CFP.

The Florida State football program is steaming made right now after the CFP committee snubbed them from the postseason. After going undefeated and winning the ACC Championship, the Seminoles have a real reason to be upset. Now, head coach Mike Norvell chimes in and sends a message to the NCAA.

Norvell didn't hold back whatsoever. The Florida State football head coach was “disgusted” and “infuriated” by the NCAA's decision, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Mike Norvell kind of went on a rant asking legitimate questions that need answers.

“FSU coach Mike Norvell releases a statement, saying he's ‘disgusted' and ‘infuriated' by CFP decision: ‘What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them.'”

Mike Norvell has every right to be angry with the committee's decision. Florida State football being snubbed from the CFP has become one of the most controversial topics in sports right now. Based on their record and the team's they've beaten, the Seminoles deserve a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the injuries this team has sustained makes them the weakest team within the top eight. Had Florida State football been given the fourth seed, Michigan probably would have rolled them over. The NCAA decided to give Alabama the final spot to keep the postseason as entertaining as possible.

If we've learned anything from this, it's that the committee will likely favor teams in the SEC than anyone else. We'll see what this leads too, but teams in the ACC might want to consider making a change. Florida State football won't be quiet anytime soon.