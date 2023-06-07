Florida State softball superstar Kathryn Sandercock is cementing her legacy as one of the best athletes for the Seminoles. Number 32 not only suited up for Team USA last year but has a shot to end her career as a national champion against Oklahoma softball in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

The only team standing in her way is slugger Tiare Jennings and her star-studded squad. Sandercock faces a team with a lot of history backing them up. Oklahoma softball carries 16 trips to the WCWS finals. Despite all of this, the Florida State softball legend greets the challenge with a smile, via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“It’s just the coolest challenge as a pitcher to put yourself up against the best and see what you’ve got,” Sandercock said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kathryn Sandercock faces the number-one-ranked offense in the nation. The Seminoles will surely need their Division 1 Softball First-Team All-American. Her leadership paved the way for their 26-3 record in their 2023 campaign.

“I always knew we could do it, so I’m just really, really, really proud of the team. I don’t think words could even express how happy I am. I’m just so elated to be playing one more day and getting to put the jersey on one more time,” said the Florida State softball leader after realizing she had one more game with her team.

The best-of-three WCWS Finals between Florida State and Oklahoma nears. Kathryn Sandercock's last game in a Seminoles jersey approaches and a lot of history is at stake for her.