The stage is set for the 2023 Women's College World Series finals and it's a matchup of two heavyweights in the college softball landscape. Florida State softball will face the two-time defending champion Oklahoma Sooners in a best-of-three series starting Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Florida State booked its ticket into the championship series with a dominant display in all three games at the WCWS, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 16-2. Seminoles head coach Lonni Alameda told her team, “You've been here before.”

FSU indeed was here just two years ago against this same Oklahoma team. The Seminoles met the Sooners in the WCWS finals in 2021, losing in three games after taking the opening game.

Florida State has a hefty task on its hands if it wants to come out victorious against Oklahoma. The Sooners are currently on a 51-game winning streak and have lost just four games since the start of last season. The Seminoles are an impressive 58-9 though and have won 23 of their last 24 games.

The two teams met back in March with Oklahoma just squeaking away with a 4-3 victory. Alameda said that experience helped get Florida State to the championship series.

“We learned a lot about ourselves. I totally believe we wouldn't be where we are now if we hadn't had that experience. It's nice to have a little bit of information, having already played them,” Alameda said.

Oklahoma has its eyes set on a third straight title, while Florida State has visions of a major upset and reclaimed championship glory. Game 1 of the WCWS finals starts at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 on ESPN.