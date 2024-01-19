Tippett continues his breakout as a star for the Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is emerging as a star for the team, and no play exemplified that fact more than the amazing goal he scored against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

An immediate ‘goal of the year' candidate, Tippett wouldn't be denied with 5:30 remaining in the 3rd period and the Flyers leading 4-1:

OWEN TIPPET JUST SCORED THE GOAL OF THE YEAR IN ALL OF HOCKEY!!! ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 360 NO SCOPE SPIN-A-RAMA DAZZLING BEAUTY OF A GOAL IM SPEECHLESS! OWEN TIPPET HAS BROKEN OUT AS A STAR!!! WOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/l6WTLHU3r7 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) January 19, 2024

The internet reacted swiftly to the Flyers' forward scoring in such an amazing fashion.

This backhander by Owen Tippett is sickening. Absolutely nauseating. pic.twitter.com/0WjoNkdhi1 — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) January 19, 2024

It’s impossible to comprehend the copious amount of skill required to pull this off Otherworldly stuff from Owen Tippet pic.twitter.com/TDCoRZmZfi — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) January 19, 2024

OWEN TIPPETT GOAL OF THE YEAR!!! OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! WHAT JUST HAPPENED. WHAT?!?! 5-1. UHHH#DALvsPHI #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/HCrCji6CHq — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) January 19, 2024

Owen Tippett right now pic.twitter.com/AxsasdDicf — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) January 19, 2024

Holy smokes, this might be up for goal of the year nominations. What a goal from Owen Tippett, holy smokes @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/Y3DIU6nle3 — Jamey Baskow (@JameyBaskow) January 19, 2024

When asked how he pulled off such a move in the Flyers win, Tippett didn't really know, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

"I honestly don't even know!" 😂 Owen Tippett reacts to his unreal spin-o-rama goal. pic.twitter.com/fntTBSfgkd — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 19, 2024

Tippett scored two goals to lift the host Flyers past the Stars 5-1 on Thursday.

The Flyers jumped out to a 3-1 lead only 44 seconds into the third period when Atkinson corralled a rebound in front and scored on the power play.

Laughton stole the puck and skated in all alone at 9:16 of the third. After Joel Hanley took Laughton down, a penalty shot was awarded. Laughton waited patiently and scored for a 4-1 advantage.

The Stars managed only one shot on goal through the first 15 minutes and finished with that same number. Philadelphia led 14-1 in shots on goal.

The Flyers are one of the surprising teams of this season. Many expected this to be a true rebuilding year. The team would struggle most of the season behind trading veterans at the trade deadline for future assets. However, with their current standing, Philadelphia may not go that route.

For all the bounce back performances they've received up front, and the emergence of Tippet, the most important positive steps have come on the blueline. Philadelphia's defensive group has impressed a lot this year. Travis Sanheim has rebounded after nearly being traded to the St. Louis Blues in the offseason. Sean Walker has also impressed in his first year with Philadelphia.