Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is emerging as a star for the team, and no play exemplified that fact more than the amazing goal he scored against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

An immediate ‘goal of the year' candidate, Tippett wouldn't be denied with 5:30 remaining in the 3rd period and the Flyers leading 4-1:

The internet reacted swiftly to the Flyers' forward scoring in such an amazing fashion.

When asked how he pulled off such a move in the Flyers win, Tippett didn't really know, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Tippett scored two goals to lift the host Flyers past the Stars 5-1 on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED
John Tortorella on one side looking impressed, Owen Tippett in middle with fire around him, PHI Flyers logo, hockey rink in background
Flyers’ John Tortorella reacts to insane Owen Tippett goal of year candidate vs. Stars

Colin Gallant ·

Flyers stars waiting to receive their midseason grades.
Flyers 2023-24 midseason grades: A solid all-around effort

Tristin McKinstry ·

Stars Flyers prediction, odds, pick, how to watch
Stars vs. Flyers prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 1/18/2024

Cameron Zunkel ·

The Flyers jumped out to a 3-1 lead only 44 seconds into the third period when Atkinson corralled a rebound in front and scored on the power play.

Laughton stole the puck and skated in all alone at 9:16 of the third. After Joel Hanley took Laughton down, a penalty shot was awarded. Laughton waited patiently and scored for a 4-1 advantage.

The Stars managed only one shot on goal through the first 15 minutes and finished with that same number. Philadelphia led 14-1 in shots on goal.

The Flyers are one of the surprising teams of this season. Many expected this to be a true rebuilding year. The team would struggle most of the season behind trading veterans at the trade deadline for future assets. However, with their current standing, Philadelphia may not go that route.

For all the bounce back performances they've received up front, and the emergence of Tippet, the most important positive steps have come on the blueline. Philadelphia's defensive group has impressed a lot this year. Travis Sanheim has rebounded after nearly being traded to the St. Louis Blues in the offseason. Sean Walker has also impressed in his first year with Philadelphia.