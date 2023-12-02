Flyers' Garnet Hathaway was given a game misconduct after what many in the hockey world believed was a clean hit vs. the Devils on Thursday.

Philadephia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway was hit with a match penalty and game misconduct after what many around the hockey world believed was a clean hit on New Jersey Devils' D-man Luke Hughes on Thursday night.

Not only did outspoken Philly coach John Tortorella believe the hit didn't warrant a penalty, he also questioned the kind of league the NHL is becoming after the team's practice on Friday.

“That’s a problem in our league right now, our players in our league do not put enough emphasis with making sure your protecting yourself from hits like that,” Tortorella asserted. “We have kind of turned this league into the no hit league. Most players aren't ready to be hit.”

Certainly interesting comments from the Flyers bench boss, but although Hathaway's hit on Hughes was heavy, it looked clean.

Luke Hughes goes to the locker room following this hit by Garnet Hathaway. Hathaway has been assessed a 5-minute major penalty and has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/KRfhCXeN5E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2023

“I think it’s a lost art in how you take hits,” Tortorella continued. “I’m not trying to run down the league. I just think we’ve taken away the policing of the game from the players…Back in the day, and I’m not trying to go way back, but you’ve got to learn how to take a hit…And if you do have a big hit, you shouldn’t have to fight someone two seconds later because it’s a big hit. That’s what I don’t get. Not blaming anybody; I just don’t like where that part of the game is going.”

John Tortorella has always been known for sticking up for his players, which is exactly what he did with Garnet Hathaway on Friday.

Flyers continue to battle

Despite the controversial play, the Flyers were able to salvage a point in the contest, losing 4-3 in overtime to the Devils. That puts Philadelphia 11-10-2, good enough for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers are exceeding expectations; many believed this team wouldn't be ready to compete for a playoff berth for another few years as the rebuild continues in Pennsylvania. That doesn't seem to be the case, as Philly continues to hang around.

They'll look to get back in the win column — with Garnet Hathaway in the lineup — against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.