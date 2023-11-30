Let's make a prediction for a Metropolitan division matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

It's a Metropolitan division matchup as the New Jersey Devils travel down the interstate to take on the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Devils have won two games in a row, improving their struggles while Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes were out of the lineup. They were down 4-2 to the Islanders last game but rallied off three consecutive goals to win 5-4. Their defensive game was below average, but as the Devils are known to do, they outscored their issues. The players are realizing that it may not be a path to success. The Devils may be without star defenseman Dougie Hamilton on Thursday night, as he left the Islanders game with an upper-body injury.

The Flyers are coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. However, they have performed past their expectations, winning six of eight before that game. Carter Hart is starting to show glimpses of being the goaltender everyone expected him to be. Hart stopped 32 shots despite the 4-1 loss. The Flyers rank 11th in the league, allowing only 2.8 goals per game and 27.4 shots against. Their defensive play has been a stalwart, which is unsurprising given their coach is John Tortorella. If the Flyers want to compete in the Metropolitan division, they need improved scoring. Both wildcard teams in the East will likely come out of the Atlantic division, so the Flyers need to get in the top three to have a chance at the playoffs.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Flyers Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+172) ML (-134)

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-210) ML (+112)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Devils vs. Flyers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSGSN and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils are back to their winning ways thanks to the return of Hughes and Hischier. The offense exploded for five goals against the Islanders, with three coming in the third period. They are averaging 3.60 goals per game. The Devils run into trouble on the defensive end, allowing even more than they are scoring, giving up 3.65 goals per game. In this matchup, they face one of the worst offensive teams in the league, which should help them keep the scoring to a minimum. The team is also beginning to see a problem with their defensive woes.

“It's unfortunate, but I think that's been how the season has been going,” Hughes said after allowing four to the New York Islanders. “We haven't really been playing well in front of our goalie. He yanked Vanecek, and Schmid came in, and we got the win, but that's not the full story. We obviously didn't play that well in front of ‘V,' so we want to put up a better foot forward for him next time.” This sounds like a team starting to understand that they can't outscore their problems every night. You should expect them to come out with a determined effort tonight, as they have some ground to make up in the Metropolitan division, and the Islanders are a team standing in their way.

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers are playing great hockey, winning six of their last nine games, with big wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Los Angeles Kings in that span. Their offense was firing on all cylinders, scoring 11 goals in that three-game streak and adding another five in their next game against Columbus. The question was whether it was just a short streak or something that could be sustainable. That question may have been answered over their last three games, scoring only two goals in that run. They did manage to squeak out a 1-0 shootout win over the Islanders, but good luck holding the Devils to no goals.

The Devils may be the team you want to see when trying to get your offense back on track. They are 28th in the league, allowing 3.6 goals per game. They also have one of the worst penalty-killing units. If the Flyers can get a good outing from Hart and their offense clicks against the leaky Devils, they may have a chance to push the Devils and their fans farther to the edge of giving up.

Final Devils-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Flyers weren't supposed to be anywhere near the playoff picture this season. There was a better chance that they would get a shot to draft high in the lottery than get a chance at the Stanley Cup. However, they are just one point out of a playoff spot in the division. This placement isn't as solid as it looks, as the Flyers played more games than everyone around them. An Islanders, Devils, and Penguins win tonight could send the Flyers down to seventh in the division and 14th in the conference.

The Devils were expected to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. However, injuries and poor defensive play have let them down. A win tonight over the Flyers can get them back into the playoff picture, just one point back of the third-place Washington Capitals. Everyone expects the playoff seeding in the Metropolitan division to involve a combination of the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and New Jersey Devils. This would be a good division matchup for the Devils to let everyone know that they are still there and will be making a run in the second half of the season.

Final Devils-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+172)