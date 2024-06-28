I'llThe Philadelphia Flyers want to recapture the momentum they had for most of the 2023-24 NHL season. At one point during the season, they were the third place team in the Metropolitan Division. However, the Flyers slid hard in the last month of the season — losing nine of their last 11 games and missing the playoffs. Philadelphia is primed to make several moves this offseason to get back into contention. They started by buying out one of their veteran forwards.

The Flyers announced today that Cam Atkinson is on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout, per Elliotte Friedman on Twitter/X.

Atkinson played three seasons in Philadelphia. He logged 36 goals, 42 assists, and 78 points in 143 regular season games with the Flyers. Atkinson is expected to have a market in free agency.

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere spoke glowingly about Atkinson in a statement.

“When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make,” Briere said, per NHL.com. “Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person. I've witnessed firsthand the amount of effort, dedication, and perseverance he went through during an incredibly tough rehabilitation process in order to come back and be a leader for our team on and off the ice.”

“I would like to thank Cam for all he has put into raising the standard of our team,” Briere concluded. “Cam will always have a place in the Flyers organization, and we wish all the success for him and his family in the future.”

Flyers will add top prospect Matvei Michkov to roster in 2024

One player who could help the Flyers get over the hump in 2024 is Matvei Michkov.

The Philadelphia Flyers drafted Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Philadelphia was not expecting Michkov to come to North America anytime soon. However, they recently learned that Michkov is headed to the United States after being released from his previous KHL contract.

“After much thought, I decided to try my hand in the NHL,” Michkov confirmed in a statement. “I would like to say a huge thank you to the SKA management for being cooperative in this matter. I immediately outlined my position that I want to play in the KHL only for SKA — no exchanges or loans. [I'll] make my way to the NHL, but if I return to the KHL, I will only play in St. Petersburg.”

The 19-year-old prospect is expected to eventually become one of the Flyers' best players. He put up an impressive 41 points in 47 KHL games playing against much older men. His dominance at such a young age bodes well for his future development.

“The decision was not easy, but I feel it was the right one,” Michkov concluded. “I am full of strength and desire to prove that I am worthy of playing there. In addition, this was a long-time dream of my father; he really wanted to see my debut in the NHL, and for me it is extremely important to take this step, also for his sake. I'm sure he would support me in this.”

Michkov's father passed away two days after being reported missing in Sochi, Russia in April 2023.

We wish Matvei Michkov a long and successful career in the NHL.