The 2025-26 season provides a fresh start for every team, including the Chicago Bulls. Alas, the Bulls appear to be set in their ways and are headed for another middling campaign, barring an unforeseen change in their front office's level of aggression. At the moment, the Bulls are still dealing with the Josh Giddey situation, although one would think that sooner or later, Giddey will officially be back with the team once they settle his new contract in restricted free agency.

Last year, the Bulls were the encyclopedic definition of “mediocrity”. They finished the season with a 39-43 record and failed to make it to the playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. Just to put the cherry on top of this middling sandwich, they finished the 2024 NBA Cup with a 2-2 record.

Their 2-2 finish in the 2024 NBA Cup is at least an improvement over their 0-4 showing in 2023, back when the competition was called the In-Season Tournament. This Bulls team should be motivated at least to do well in the tournament, seeing as this is their only realistic chance at winning some silverware — and it isn't even that realistic.

Bulls get grouped with reigning NBA Cup champion Bucks, hungry Knicks

The Bulls have been fodder for their NBA Cup groupmates over the past two years. But they at least did make it interesting last year when they defeated the Atlanta Hawks, leaving their group with no unbeaten team. In the end, the Hawks still made it through and won the group, only to fall in the semifinal to eventual cup champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago can at least hang on to the fact that they won't be the worst team in their group for this year's NBA Cup. That distinction belongs to the Charlotte Hornets. But they are a prime candidate to win just one game in their group, as they will be facing the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks — two playoff-caliber teams — as well as the Heat, the team that ended the Bulls' season last year.

The Knicks and Bucks are not to be trifled with; they made it to the knockout stage in 2023 and 2024 and appear to be in position to do it once more. But can the Bulls somehow find their way to an upset win or two?

Bulls game-by-game predictions for 2025 NBA Cup

Game 1: Bulls vs. Knicks, October 31 at 8:00 PM E.T.

As mentioned earlier, the Knicks made it to the top eight of the competition in the two years of the NBA Cup's existence. And considering that they're bringing back mostly the same roster from last year with the addition of some crucial bench pieces such as Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, not to mention good health from Mitchell Robinson, then there's no reason to expect the Knicks to slow down — not at the Bulls' behest.

But if there's comfort to be had for the Bulls, it's that they took two out of three games against the Knicks last year. But the NBA Cup version of the Knicks is a different animal. Expect New York to be at their best on cup nights, which, unfortunately, will come at the Bulls' expense.

Prediction: Bulls lose by 7+ points

Game 2: Bulls @ Bucks, November 7 at 8:00 PM E.T.

The NBA Cup schedule-makers must have had a laugh when they put the Knicks and Bucks as the Bulls' first two games in the NBA Cup. In 2023, the Bucks made it to the semifinal of the competition, losing to the Indiana Pacers in Vegas. And then last year, they went undefeated in the entire competition — with NBA Cup specialist Darvin Ham working his magic as the team's assistant coach.

Article Continues Below

With this game being at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks should be the favorite to win this game. With Giannis Antetokounmpo being in midseason form already in Eurobasket, one would think that he won't be off to a slow start at all. And the Bucks have taken care of business in the NBA Cup on most occasions. Thus, it should not surprise anyone if the Bulls were to start the competition 0-2.

Prediction: Bulls lose by double digits

Game 3: Bulls vs. Heat, November 21 at 8:00 PM E.T.

It may have been the Heat that ended the Bulls' season in a single-game knockout setting, but Chicago did win the season series last year and even swept Miami in the regular season.

Miami did improve the team, with the addition of Norman Powell sure to make a huge impact. But the Bulls have the Heat's number, and that persists in this NBA Cup matchup.

Prediction: Bulls win by double digits

Game 4: Bulls @ Hornets, November 28 at 7:30 PM E.T.

The Hornets have plenty of health question marks, starting with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. They do have the young talent to take the next step in the East; whether that materializes, only time can tell.

The Bulls, however, will be taking care of business on the road against this young Hornets squad that they went 3-1 against last year.

Prediction: Bulls win a back-and-forth affair

Final prediction: Bulls finish 2-2, miss out on knockout stage