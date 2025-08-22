After being competitive for much of the first half of the 2025 season, the San Francisco Giants have gradually fallen off, and their Thursday night contest against the San Diego Padres did not help matters whatsoever. They fell even further from the playoff pack, with their 8-4 defeat to the Padres on the road being their 67th loss of the season in 128 ballgames.

It was a disastrous fifth inning that did the Giants in. After the Padres tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, the floodgates opened for the Giants in the following inning, with veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander following up his season-best start with a calamitous inning in which he allowed five earned runs. Relief pitcher Matt Gage only piled on the misery, allowing another run to give the Padres six in the fifth — giving them an 8-2 lead that the Giants could not recover from.

But it must be noted that Verlander wasn't helped at all by the defense behind him. And Giants manager Bob Melvin appears to be losing patience with his team, especially when they committed two errors that opened the floodgates for the Padres.

“It looks terrible. When you're not hitting and you play bad defense, it just looks awful. Two errors on one play — you look at Justin's line, and he certainly did not pitch to that line. His stuff the first couple innings was just as good as we've seen it and we scratch a couple (runs) and then obviously the fourth and the fifth just got away from us,” Melvin said, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

On one play, the Giants' predicament went from bad to worse to downright catastrophic when Casey Schmitt and Luis Matos combined for two errors. But all they could do now is move on to the next one — an unforgiving matchup against MLB's best team at the moment, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bob Melvin extends last bit of patience to Giants players

It can be frustrating for Melvin to see what the Giants are capable of and yet fail to play at the high standards they want to set for themselves. But Melvin still has hope for his players, extending whatever patience he has left after suffering yet another frustrating defeat on Thursday night.

“We continue to work on it. We do have some guys playing some different positions at this point in time and some new guys here, but that's no excuse. We have to play cleaner defense,” Melvin added.