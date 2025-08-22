The Carolina Panthers watched a high NFL Draft pick go down Thursday. Losing an edge rusher during the NFL Preseason showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Princely Umanmielen sustained a shoulder injury in Charlotte. Panthers insider for The Athletic Joe Person provided an update there.

“Princely Umanmielen said he’s getting an MRI on his shoulder Friday. But X-rays tonight were clean,” Person posted on X (formerly Twitter).

How did the pass rusher injure himself?

“Said it happened when he was blocking Darnell Washington‘s ‘big ass' after Lathan Ransom‘s interception,” Person said.

Umanmielen shared his humor following the ailment. He also believes he'll be fine after talking to ESPN NFL reporter David Newton.

Panthers rookie edge rusher Princely Umammielen says the x ray on his shoulder didn’t reveal anything and he thinks he will be fine. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/vc7ySZiVSP — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 22, 2025

The Nigerian native arrived to Carolina as a third round talent from Ole Miss. He came to the league as a “finesse edge defender with traits, athleticism and upside to have his sack production translate to the NFL,” per Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. The former Rebel delivered 10.5 sacks in Oxford for the 2024 season.

How Panthers fared vs. Steelers in final preseason battle

Head coach Dave Canales is trying to change the culture in the Carolinas. Canales has become blunt about the execution of his team.

Carolina ends the August slate at 0-3 overall. Including going scoreless in the second half against the Steelers.

Bryce Perkins flashed while Bryce Young sat out. The former Los Angeles Rams QB went 10-of-11 passing for 71 yards.

Jack Plummer also took snaps behind center. Plummer went 9-of-14 with 48 yards and tossed the line touchdown pass on Carolina's side (7-yarder to James Mitchell). But he got picked off once.

No Panthers player surpassed 35 rushing yards or 21 on the receiving end. Carolina also went without prized first round selection Tetairoa McMillan. The No. 8 overall pick for Carolina dealt with a hamstring issue. Which occurred during Monday practice.