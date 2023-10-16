The Philadelphia Flyers are not expected to contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Many expect general manager Daniel Briere to act as a seller around the NHL trade deadline. However, the Flyers could get into the trade market rather early on. And they could benefit greatly from doing so.

Briere spoke with TSN 1200 last week ahead of the team's game against the Ottawa Senators. The Flyers general manager answered a number of questions. But he also revealed his message to teams around the league looking to gain salary cap flexibility.

“I've talked to many teams, and I've let them know there's a possibility for us to help them (clear up cap space) if they're able to help us on the back end with some younger guys,” he said, via TSN.

Philadelphia currently has less than $1 million in cap space. However, they could clear significant room through the use of long-term injured reserve. They could also try and trade the contract of defenseman Ryan Ellis, who may be dealing with a career-ending back injury.

There are a few teams who could look to clear cap space early on this season. One obvious team is the Senators. The Senators are in an even worse salary cap position than the Flyers. They have less than $100K in available cap space. As a result, they are unable to sign restricted free agent Shane Pinto.

Briere has made his stance clear to teams around the league. But he recognizes it takes two to tango. “Teams are very well aware of the position that we're in and hopefully we can work together to make something happen but… the future will tell,” Briere said, via TSN.