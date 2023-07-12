The Philadelphia Flyers have released an apology statement following an embarrassing and “disrespectful” moment during a Zoom call with forward Garnet Hathaway.

“Earlier today, our team’s social media account streamed a recording of a virtual press conference which included disrespectful remarks by members of our social media staff. On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, I want to extend our apologies,” said Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones. “Any disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable, especially when they are simply doing their job. We have reached out to the reporter and outlet personally to express our regret, and will continue to promote an environment of mutual respect when working with media.”

In the said call, Hathaway was fielding a question from a reporter, who was asking him to share his thoughts on why he decided to sign with the Flyers amid the team's rebuilding phase. That's when someone was heard in the background saying, “How many times is she going to ask this f****** question?”

Needless to say, it was not a good look for the Flyers, hence the immediate apology from the organization. The last thing Philadelphia would want to deal with this offseason is an off-the-ice controversy.

Hathaway found his way to the Flyers by signing a two-year deal worth $4.75 million with the team earlier this month. Before he arrived in the City of Brotherly Love, Hathaway played four years with the Calgary Flames and split time last season with the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins.