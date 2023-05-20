Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

For the first time since 1992, the National Hockey League has three siblings facing each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs — Marc and Eric Staal’s Florida Panthers are taking on Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, with a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals on the line.

The three veteran forwards have all been impact players throughout their careers; Eric won a Stanley Cup with the same Carolina team he is now facing, while Jordan won it all with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. Marc has reached a final with the New York Rangers in 2014, but hasn’t been able to win hockey’s ultimate prize.

Lots at stake in 2023

For the three of them, there’s still a ton at stake as the Panthers and Hurricanes battle for a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s a little bit surreal, obviously. Playing as long as we have and now we both get the opportunity to get to the Stanley Cup Final,” Marc Staal told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It’ll be a lot of fun. I mean, we spent our whole careers playing against each other and then with each other. Now, the stakes are just a little bit higher.”

The three of them have played against each other quite a bit over the years, headlined by Jordan’s Penguins beating Eric’s Hurricanes in the 2009 Eastern Conference Final.

“It’s not easy. It’s never easy ending a brother’s season, but somebody’s got to win,” Jordan Staal said, per Wyshynski. “I don’t want to be the one on the other side of it, so I’m going to do everything I can. It’s part of playoff hockey.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Twilight of the Staal careers

All three of them realize that, on the wrong end of 30, their hockey careers are numbered, making the deep runs in 2023 even more important. Eric just finished his 18th regular season, Jordan just completed his 17th, and Marc has played 16.

The three of them know they don’t have a lot of NHL hockey left.

With that said, as Wyshysnki reports, there weren’t any good luck wishes between the siblings ahead of Game 1, and “the text chain has gone silent for the foreseeable future.”

“I probably won’t see them a ton outside of the rink, which is just fine with me. No texting on game days,” Jordan Staal said. “All of us are just excited to be here and be part of it. I haven’t played a playoff series against a bro for a while. We’ll kiss and make up after.”

Game 2 between Marc and Eric’s Panthers and Jordan’s Hurricanes is set for Saturday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh.