After the NHL announced Tuesday that players will not be allowed to put Pride-themed tape on their sticks this season, several players have spoken out in opposition to the ruling. The latest comments come from Flyers center Scott Laughton, who said Wednesday that he still plans on displaying the rainbow tape.

“You'll probably see me with the pride tape on that night anyway,” Laughton said, via Charlie O'Connor. “If they want to say something, they can.”

The NHL announced in June its 32 franchises will not be allowed to wear theme night jerseys during warmups this season. That includes Pride, military and cancer-themed jerseys, to name a few. Though teams are still allowed to have those specific theme nights, the NHL is trying its hardest to avoid any “on-ice distractions” after several players opted not to wear Pride jerseys last season.

Former Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov was the first player to do so, followed by six other NHL players. Three teams – the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild – decided their players wouldn’t wear Pride jerseys despite previously planning on doing so.

Kurt Weaver, the CEO of the You Can Play Project, voiced his disappointment in the NHL's decision. You Can Play is partnered with the league's “Hockey Is for Everyone” campaign which fights to stop homophobia and bring the game to underrepresented groups.

“When you start to take away what is our most visible representations, what carries the most weight in messaging, is those heroes that you see on the ice standing up for what they believe and what they believe is right,” Weaver said, via NBC News. “And removing those from the ice is a tough one.”

The Flyers have a Pride Night scheduled for their Jan. 10 home game against the Montreal Canadiens.