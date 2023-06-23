NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday that teams will no longer be allowed to wear specialty jerseys during warmups beginning next season. The decision comes at the heels of several players refusing to wear Pride-themed jerseys last season.

“That’s just become more of a distraction from really the essence of what the purpose of these nights are,” Bettman said in an interview with Sportsnet. “We’re keeping the focus on the game. And on these specialty nights, we’re going to be focused on the cause.”

All 32 NHL teams hosted a Pride or Hockey is for Everyone night last season but there was controversy and distraction surrounding some of them.

Then Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov was the first of seven players to opt out of wearing a Pride-themed sweater last season, citing his religion as the reason why. Along with the seven players, three teams – the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild – all decided not to wear the jerseys after previously announcing they would.

NHL teams will still be allowed to have specific theme nights, including Pride, military appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer. They also have the option to still make those themed jerseys, as many teams auctioned off player-worn sweaters, but the players will not wear them during pre-game warmups.

Bettman said that players who wish to wear or model the specialty jerseys may do so but not on the ice. The NHL’s Board of Governors agreed with the commissioner on his views and ultimately landed on this decision.