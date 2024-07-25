Just minutes after Travis Konecny tweeted that he “isn't going anywhere,” the Philadelphia Flyers locked him up to one of the richest contracts in franchise history. Konecny and the Flyers agreed to a massive eight-year, $70 million extension on Thursday, the team announced.

“Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term,” said general manager Danny Briere in the official release. “Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work-ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city.”

Konecny has been a key piece of Philadelphia's core since being selected in the first-round (No. 24 overall) by the franchise in the 2015 NHL Draft. He enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2023-24, recording 33 goals and 68 points over 76 games. He led the squad in goals, points, shorthanded goals and game-winning goals, and should be a key piece of the club's efforts to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers,” said the 27-year-old in the official release. “There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish. I can’t thank all my teammates and staff members enough because this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of them along the way. I can’t wait to get back to Philly in front of the best fans in the world and I look forward to another great season!”

Konecny has played eight seasons in the National Hockey League — all in the City of Brotherly Love — amassing 174 goals and 400 points in 564 regular-season tilts. He's added another eight points in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

The hope in Philadelphia is that Konecny will increase the number of playoff games exponentially over the eight-year deal, as the franchise looks to get back to contention for the first time since marching all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010.

Along with a strong young core that will be boosted by the addition of Matvei Michkov next season, it'll be interesting to see if the Flyers can return to the dance in 2025.