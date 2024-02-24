The Philadelphia Flyers are going to have to skate at least a little while without Travis Konecny. The Flyers' forward is day-to-day with an upper body injury, per Sports Net. Konecny is out for a game Saturday against the New York Rangers.
The Flyers are hoping to have their star winger back on the ice for a game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Konecny has brought balance to the Philadelphia offense this season, scoring 27 goals and adding 27 assists for the club. He is leading the team in goals, assists, and points. His 54 points are far ahead of anyone else on the team.
The Flyers are third in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, with 67 points. Philadelphia trails the Rangers by 12 points in that division. The team needs Konecny on the ice to keep pace in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers trail the Rangers 1-0 at the time of writing on Saturday. The Flyers hold a 30-20-7 record on the year.
Konecny is believed to have suffered the injury during a team practice, per Broad Street Hockey. The winger is the only Flyer that was voted to the NHL All-Star game this season. The team must get some of their other talent to step up and provide offense, especially if their leading scorer is out for a prolonged period of time. Joel Farabee is second on the team in points with 43, and will need to play a larger role in the team's offense on Saturday.
Konecny has played his entire NHL career in the city of Brotherly Love. The team drafted the forward in the first round of the 2015 draft.