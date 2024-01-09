Travis Sanheim is the latest to sound off on the Flyers trade.

The hockey world is buzzing about Monday night's major trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks. The deal sent top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick. Many around the Philadelphia organization have made their feelings known. And on Monday, Travis Sanheim threw his hat in the ring.

Sanheim spoke with reporters following the Flyers' 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 27-year-old addressed rumors that Gauthier had no interest in playing for Philadelphia. He referenced the 19-year-old's absence from the team's development camp over the summer.

“As a player in this locker room, that was something that stayed with us,” Sanheim said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “For as long as I know, you show up to development camp whether you skate or not. So I think, if he doesn’t want to be here we’re happy to move on and get the pieces that we did.”

Flyers excited about Jamie Drysdale amid Cutter Gauthier trade

For all the shots taken at Cutter Gauthier, there is an underlying message from the Flyers organization. They are excited about getting Jamie Drysdale in their lineup. The former top-10 pick has struggled with injuries so far in his career. However, the 21-year-old has potential Philadelphia is excited to unlock.

“What we keep hearing is, fantastic person to start with, and, you know, that’s important to us, too,” general manager Daniel Briere said of his new defenseman, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The way you see our players play, you see our team play, they care about each other. We needed good quality people coming in, and he certainly fits the bill.”

Drysdale missed all but eight games of last season due to injury. The former Ducks defender also missed the start of the 2023-24 NHL season. He has since returned, scoring five points in 10 games with Anaheim.

“We’re going to put him on the power play right away, one of them. He’s just starting,” head coach John Tortorella said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Kid’s head is spinning right now; it’s his first time at this. We’re really excited about the opportunity.”