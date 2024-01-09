John Tortorella took a shot at a now-former Flyers prospect.

Much has been said recently of the Cutter Gauthier trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks. The deal came as a shock to many. Gauthier was expected to be a cornerstone for the Flyers for many years to come. In the wake of the deal, there are some sore feelings on Philadelphia's side. And head coach John Tortorella is not one to hold back his opinion.

Tortorella spoke to the media following the Flyers' 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Perhaps the loss to an intra-state rival contributed to the sour mood the veteran bench boss was in. In any event, Tortorella took quite the shot at the 19-year-old prospect.

“We don't want you,” the veteran Flyers coach said, via NHL Network Radio, when asked for his reaction to the trade. “I don't know Cutter from a hole in the wall. I'm not too interested in talking about him. I'd rather talk about Jamie (Drysdale). He's the guy that's coming here.”

Flyers' Cutter Gauthier trade sparks reactions

Cutter Gauthier reportedly had no interest in playing for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Furthermore, it's said that Gauthier's camp refused to meet with Philadelphia's front office during the IIHF World Juniors.

In the aftermath, many around the Flyers organization made their feelings known. The team's CEO went on a fan podcast to air his opinion on the deal. Former Philadelphia forward Scott Hartnell also addressed this idea during the team's loss to Pittsburgh.

“See you later. It's the best thing you can say in this point in time. A kid doesn't want to be there, hasn't played an NHL game yet,” Hartnell said on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He's thinking he's something else to call where he can be playing. The Flyers did a great job of keeping it on the down low and getting a great return in Drysdale.”

Philadelphia's president of hockey operations Keith Jones also expressed a similar sentiment. The former NHLer spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia's broadcast team about the trade on Monday night.

“He didn't want to be a Flyer. So we had to come up with a plan, and fortunately, we were able to execute on that plan,” Jones said. “You don't want to be a Flyer, you're not going to be a Flyer. We were very pleased with the return that we got.”

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how this deal plays out over the next few years. And it seems as if future matchups between the Anaheim Ducks and John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers are now must-watch hockey games.