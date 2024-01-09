The grades are in for the Ducks and Flyers.

It's rare in the NHL to see high-profile prospects traded for each other. However, that's exactly what went down on Monday night. The Philadelphia Flyers traded forward Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick.

This is a trade that will be discussed for close to a decade. And that's simply due to the fact that both players have their entire careers ahead of them. Drysdale is 21 years old while Gauthier, who just won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Juniors, is 19.

Every deal in professional sports receives more clarity as time goes on. That's just the nature of these things. However, that rings especially true for this type of deal. That said, let's give some immediate reactions to this one. Here are the NHL trade grades for the Cutter Gauthier trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Ducks trade for Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier is coming off an incredible performance at the 2024 IIHF World Juniors. The former top-5 pick scored two goals and 12 points in seven games to lead the Americans to the gold medal. That performance furthered the already intense hype train around the Boston College product.

It's an understatement to say that Gauthier is a legitimate top prospect in the entire league. He provides positional versatility, possessing the ability to play down the middle or on the wing. In Anaheim, he likely kicks out to the wing, as Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish have the top-six center slots locked down.

The Ducks did give up a promising player in Jamie Drysdale here. However, Anaheim has a lot of depth on the backend. Pavel Mintyukov is in the NHL now, and Olen Zellweger is on the way. They also have Jackson LaCombe in the NHL with Tristan Luneau has the potential to make the league, as well.

Cutter Gauthier is a top offensive prospect, and Anaheim traded for him from a position of depth. This is an incredible deal for the Ducks and could pay off in a major way for them as they continue to build for the future.

Flyers trade for Jamie Drysdale

Jamie Drysdale has shown flashes of the promise he held heading into his draft year. However, he has struggled with injuries so far in the NHL. In fact, the 21-year-old was held to just eight games in 2022-23 because of injury. That said, there is still a lot to like about him.

Drysdale is an offensive defenseman who has top-2 potential. Now, there is a question of how the former Erie Otters star will fit in with head coach John Tortorella. Tortorella is a demanding coach who expects his players to put in complete effort at both ends of the ice. Drysdale will need to improve defensively to truly fit in with the Flyers.

The reason for trading Cutter Gauthier is rather straightforward. Reports are emerging that the Boston College product had no interest in playing for the Flyers. Furthermore, Gauthier reportedly wouldn't meet with the team during the World Juniors, leading to this deal.

There is risk here with Drysdale for Philadelphia. However, there is also some upside here, especially since he is on a rather stomachable three-year deal. It hurts to lose a prospect like Cutter Gauthier, but getting back a player like Jamie Drysdale certainly can't hurt if it all works out.

Grades and final thoughts

The Ducks receive high marks for their part in the Cutter Gauthier trade. Anaheim traded from a position of depth to acquire a high-end offensive prospect who could be a legitimate franchise cornerstone. Meanwhile, the Flyers receive a lower grade, though still somewhat high. Philadelphia received an NHL-ready player with high upside who could benefit from a change of scenery. The second-round pick certainly doesn't hurt, either.

Anaheim Ducks grade: A

Philadelphia Flyers grade: B-