The Philadelphia Flyers are open for business this summer, as evidenced by their trade of defenseman Ivan Provorov on Tuesday. Provorov certainly won't be the only player shipped out of the City of Brotherly Love before next season.

One player generating a lot of buzz is forward Scott Laughton, according to Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco. On Sunday, Di Marco shared an interesting tidbit regarding the potential asking price from the Flyers in a trade.

“PHI has turned down late first round picks in offers for Laughton,” Di Marco revealed. The Flyers reporter noted that Philadelphia values their 29-year-old forward very highly.

Friedman also revealed Philadelphia's mindset during the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. “I think, in a perfect world, (the Flyers) would like to keep Laughton. But if they get the right price, they'll consider it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The argument for keeping Laughton, Friedman states, is the team wants to keep good veterans around for their rebuild. A young team needs reliable veterans to help the stars of tomorrow along.

The 29-year-old Laughton has spent his entire career with the Flyers organization. This past season, he enjoyed the best season of his career. Laughton scored 18 goals and 43 points in 78 games.

Laughton is entering the third year of a five-year, $15 million contract signed in 2021. This contract carries a cap hit of $3 million this year and through the next two years of the deal.

The Flyers certainly need future assets for their rebuild. If late first-round picks are on the table, it makes sense to hold out for a potentially more lucrative offer. And at $3 million a season, Laughton isn't a massive financial burden to any interested team. Flyers fans should keep their eyes on this situation as things develop.