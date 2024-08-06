The Philadelphia Flyers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24. It was a shocking run from Philadelphia in the first place. The fact that the Flyers competed for a playoff spot late in the season is something many didn't expect. That said, it was a crushing loss for Philadelphia, to say the least.

The Flyers hope that their late-season collapse from this past season is a thing of the past. Head coach John Tortorella remains in charge behind the bench for now. The firey bench boss laid it all on the line down the stretch last season. And he'll be given a chance to lead this locker room forward in 2024-25.

Whether that's the right decision remains to be seen. However, if the Flyers are to make noise, they need help from their younger players. And here are two Flyers breakout candidates who are poised to make a major impact this upcoming season.

Egor Zamula had a good season

The Flyers signed Egor Zamula to a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason. It's not entirely unsurprising to see Philadelphia give him a multi-year contract, either. The 24-year-old Russian rearguard played over 1000 minutes in his first full NHL season in 2023-24. And he made the most of the minutes he received.

Zamula had the lowest goals against per 60 minutes (2.34) among all Flyers defenders, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he had the highest Corsi For Percentage (56.67%) and the second-highest on-ice save percentage (.902) among Philadelphia defensemen. Only Nick Seeler had a better on-ice save percentage.

Zamula was merely a bubble player this time last year. Now, he appears to be locked into a spot on Philadelphia's blueline. Especially given that the Flyers didn't make a ton of moves to add bodies to their defensive group.

The Flyers are going to give Zamula every opportunity to succeed in 2024-25. If he can improve, Philadelphia will be in very good shape. And they may be able to avoid the pitfalls they experienced late in 2023-24.

Morgan Frost could become a top-line producer

Morgan Frost is an interesting player for the Flyers. On one hand, he is the best center iceman on the roster. But life in the NHL hasn't been easy for the 25-year-old forward. He played 10 fewer games in 2023-24 while seeing a decrease in his ice time, as well.

Frost reportedly had some issues seeing eye-to-eye with John Tortorella during the season. The two did clear the air in a private meeting. But it is something worth watching as the new season approaches.

When on the ice, Frost was good. He scored 13 goals and 41 points during the regular season. These totals are a touch less than what he put up in 2022-23. However, it's not a significant decrease in production. And it's impressive that he maintained a similar level of production with less ice time.

Frost led all Flyers forwards in Goals For Percentage (59.48) in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he had the second highest Corsi For Percentage (58.29%) and the second highest Expected Goals For 60 Minutes (3.87) among Philadelphia forwards.

There is enough here to suggest that Frost, if given the chance, could be a top-line contributor in 2024-25. Veteran Sean Couturier could certainly play on the top line to start. However, a breakout season from Frost could see the 25-year-old claim a permanent role on the first-line by the end of the year.