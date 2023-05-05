Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Rome Open on Thursday, meaning that if the Spanish superstar is indeed able to play at Roland Garros, the French Open will be the first tennis tournament he’s competed in since the Australian Open in January.

“I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome,” Nadal tweeted on Friday. “You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian tifosi.”

Nadal playing in France completely cold is certainly concerning, and it’s looking more and more likely that the 22-time Grand Slam Champion will be unable to compete this year.

It would be a terrible blow for the tennis world if the 36-year-old couldn’t play; he has won 14 of the last 18 iterations of the tournament, and is arguably more dominant on the clay surface than any single athlete in any sport.

He isn’t called the King of Clay for nothing.

Nadal’s 14 French Open titles is a record for any player, male or female, in any major tournament. He also holds the record for most consecutive wins in the Open Era, with five from 2010 to 2014.

He is also the oldest champion of the Open Era, winning the 2022 French Open at 36 years and two days old. He defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud in straight sets last year.

Nadal suffered a hip flexor injury at the Australian Open in January, which was initially anticipated to keep him out for around two months, but his rehabilitation is now dragging on.

With Rafael Nadal now confirmed out of the Rome Open and also not competing in the Madrid Open this week, the tennis world will hold its collective breath in the hope that he will be ready to go when the 2023 French Open commences at the end of May.