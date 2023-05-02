Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Rafael Nadal is one of the most decorated tennis players in the world. The Spanish sensation has garnered several victories in the Australian Open, the French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon. Moreover, he has also won gold medals in the Olympic Games. With Nadal’s stacked tennis resume, have you ever wondered how a legend like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rafael Nadal’s $2 million vacation home in Playa Nueva Romana, Dominican Republic.

Around the time he ruled the French Open in 2012, Nadal acquired a two-story villa in the Dominican Republic. The purchase made the Spaniard shell out $2 million. While we all know Nadal currently resides in his $3 million Mallorca mansion, this beach home seems to be the perfect place for Nadal to unwind during the offseason. Given that Nadal is a big fan of boat riding, scuba diving, and beaches, this vacation home is perfect for the tennis star.

Here are some photos of Rafael Nadal’s beach home in Playa Nueva Romana, Dominican Republic.

Photos courtesy of: Square Yards

Nadal’s $2 million vacation home is a two story villa that contains three bedrooms. Furthermore, the beach home also includes a modern kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, and a coffee maker. In addition to this, the home also features a simple dining area with rectangular window for the perfect view. But among the amenities inside the home, the villa is headlined by a spacious living room containing a fireplace which should help Nadal welcome his guests.

Though the villa is designed well on the inside, Nadal probably favors the property’s outdoors. Outside of the home, Nadal can enjoy the swimming pool, green spaces, and many others. The location of the property also allows Nadal to use the complex’s country club, tennis courts, beach club, seaside access, golf course, a gym, and a private marina.

After establishing himself as one of the best tennis players in history, there’s no question that Nadal can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $220 million.

Aside from his beach home in Dominican Republic and the Mallorca mansion, Nadal also invested in other assets and properties such as the $25 million Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca and the Rafael Nadal Tennis Center in Mexico. Moreover, Nadal also owns an 80-foot yacht called the Great White, which cost him $6.2 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rafael Nadal’s $2 million beach home in Playa Nueva Romana, Dominican Republic.