Rafael Nadal will still be a favorite at the French Open according to his uncle Toni — but on one condition.

Nadal is dealing with ongoing injury issues that saw him most recently withdraw from the Madrid Open. There is hope that he can still compete at the Italian Open leading up to Roland Garros next month where he can win a potential 15th title.

However, given that he was expected back in action last month and is still out, there are fears that Nadal could miss the entire clay season altogether.

Even if Nadal does feature in the French Open, it won’t be with his usual ideal preparation. While that hasn’t stopped him from winning at Roland Garros in the past, Toni Nadal believes his nephew will eventually pick up speed once the Grand Slam commences this year.

“Obviously he is not going to arrive at Roland Garros with a good preparation, we do not have to fool ourselves,” Toni told Punto de Break (via TennisWorldUSA). “Since January he hasn’t played matches, he hasn’t competed for a long time, before Australia he didn’t play many matches either, but Nadal picks up speed right away and in a Grand Slam it depends a lot on the draw.

“If you are lucky enough to have an favorable draw in the first rounds, then anything can happen.”

Toni went a step further by stating that Nadal will already be a favorite to win a 15th title despite his injury issues — provided he can make it to the second week of action.

“I have said it many times that they have interviewed me. Nadal in the second week is already a favorite,” he added. “Lately in the first ones he is not, he was not last year in Australia, but from the second week we can already count on.

“His family and he dream of it and I think he has the mentality to achieve it.”

The French Open commences May 28,