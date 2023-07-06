Georgia football has been the most dominant team in college football in the last two years. The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and look to dominate the SEC and the national playoff in years to come.

Last season, Georgia finished 15-0 and won the national championship game versus TCU, 65-7. The Bulldogs appear to be the dominant team in their conference. But according to Georgia football offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, Tennessee football, not Georgia, has the best stadium in the SEC.

Via On3:

“No offense to Sanford or Georgia fans, but Neyland Stadium is the best stadium in the SEC,” Ratledge said.

He did back Georgia fans, however.

“Imagine if our fans were in that stadium, how loud it would have gotten,” he said.

Ratledge is returning for Georgia football, which is looking for its third straight title. He started 14 of 15 games at right guard in 2022.

Georgia will have to replace its starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett IV, among other players. Still, the Bulldogs have multiple players who could be All-Americans, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ratledge and three other starting offensive linemen will return for the Bulldogs in 2023.

Athlon Sports ranked the Bulldogs No. 1 in the country for their 2023 season preview. The article suggests Georgia's reign in college football nationally will not go away.

“Georgia isn't going anywhere,” the preview read. “The back-to-back champions are just as talented as they've been the past two seasons, if not more so.

“Inexperience is the issue (at quarterback), but the staff is confident in the guys battling it out. Georgia should field another elite defense to go with a big-play offense and a manageable schedule.”