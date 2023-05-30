Georgia football has reached the mountaintop of college football the last two seasons.

The Bulldogs became the first-team to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships this past season. They dominated this year’s championship game, 65-7, against TCU.

Georgia has won at least 12 games in four of the last six seasons. They have also won two SEC championships.

Georgia football’s coach, Kirby Smart, was asked if his program has passed Alabama as “college football’s elite program.” Per Action Network HQ’s Brett McMurphy:

“I don’t measure our program based on their program,” Smart said. “Our success is based on how we perform. I have the utmost respect for (Alabama coach) Nick (Saban) and the Alabama program.”

Smart was a longtime assistant for Alabama football. He was an assistant and defensive backs coach in 2007 before he was promoted to defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015.

In that time, Smart won four national championships with the Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart, who played defensive back at Georgia from 1995 to 1998, became the Bulldogs’ head coach before the 2016 season. He has posted an 81-15 record since.

In 2022, Smart and Georgia football defeated Alabama in the national championship game, 33-18, after they lost to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs are not slowing down. Georgia signed the No. 2 recruiting class this offseason, according to 247Sports.

Georgia football returns 13 starters, including tight end Brock Bowers. It will have to replace quarterback Stetson Bennett and has a new offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo.

Georgia will also have to retool its defensive front and secondary to try and win a third straight national championship.