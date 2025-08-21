Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers woke up feeling dangerous on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Sparks had to endure it until the very last second.

Bueckers exploded for a career-high 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting from the field, including 4-of-4 from three-point distance. Her valiant effort, however, was spoiled by the Sparks, who escaped with a one-point win, 81-80, after guard Kelsey Plum hit the gutsy runner as time expired.

The 23-year-old Bueckers almost single-handedly pumped life into the Wings in the third quarter after being down by seven points at halftime. She scored 15 points in the said period as Dallas took a 66-59 advantage heading into the deciding quarter.

With yet another double-digit outing, Bueckers broke out of a tie with WNBA icon Cynthia Cooper for the third-longest streak of scoring at least 10 points as a rookie, according to the Wings. The all-around guard tallied her 29th straight game.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson holds the record with 33, while WNBA legend Candace Parker is not far behind with 32.

Bueckers has a strong chance to break Wilson's record as the Wings still have eight games left. They, however, are already out of contention for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, with her 44 points, Bueckers tied Cooper's record for the most points scored by a rookie in a game. The Houston Comets legend did it against the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997.

Bueckers has had a laudable campaign, including being named a starter in the All-Star Game. She has achieved multiple milestones, including being the fastest rookie in league history to reach 500 points and 100 assists, and has helped the Wings gain more fans with her dynamic play and amiable personality.

For Wings coach Chris Koclanes, one thing has become very clear about their prized newcomer.

“She is the Rookie of the Year. There’s no question. She makes everyone around her better,” said Konclanes, as reported by Dallas Morning News' Myah Taylor.

The Wings will return to action on Friday versus the Seattle Storm.