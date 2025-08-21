Paige Bueckers matched the most points scored by a first-year player in WNBA history on Wednesday. Bueckers' 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks put her in the same conversation as Cynthia Cooper — who accomplished the feat in 1997. The Wings were ultimately defeated by the Los Angeles Sparks in heartbreaking fashion, however, losing 81-80 on a Kelsey Plum buzzer-beater. Nevertheless, Bueckers enjoyed a historic night without question.

Bueckers' incredible rookie season continued on Wednesday night as she scored 44 points on 17-21 shooting from the field and 4-4 shooting from beyond the arc. It was one of the best performances by a rookie in the history of the league. After the game, though, Bueckers credited her teammates.

“I've always prided myself and the team on winning so that's obviously the main goal,” Paige Bueckers told reporters following her incredible performance. “Honestly, I think I'm just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight… This team just means so much to me. The way we love each other, like, it could be easy for us to sit here and be nine in whatever we are and be miserable and hate coming to work but just how we show up for each other, we're learning and growing together… As much as success and the wins haven't translated yet, what we're building here, it just makes me so happy. I'm just super grateful for it.

“For me… just being super proud of every single one of my teammates is the most thing I'll take away from this, truly.”

Bueckers and the Wings have endured a difficult season from a win-loss standpoint. However, injuries have unquestionably impacted the team. The future is bright in Dallas as the Wings prepare to build around Bueckers.

Paige Bueckers already established herself as a star. Any possible doubt, though, was completely erased on Wednesday night.