The Michigan football team landed the No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class when Bryce Underwood committed to Wolverines. On Tuesday, Michigan landed a commitment from the No. 1 running back in the 2026 recruiting class. Five-star Savion Hiter announced his commitment to the Wolverines, and that is now two straight cycles that Sherrone Moore has snagged his top target.

Tuesday was a good day for the Michigan football team because of Savion Hiter’s commitment, and it brightened Bryce Underwood’s birthday. That’s right, the Wolverines’ QB turned 18 on Tuesday, and one of his gifts was a future star at the RB position. Underwood reacted to the news on Instagram:

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood on five-star RB Savion Hiter committing to the Wolverines: “Happy birthday ta me” pic.twitter.com/mFWwxklhyh — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 19, 2025

“Happy birthday ta me,” Underwood said.

Hiter is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 9 player in the 2026 class, the No. 1 RB and the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia. Hiter currently attends Louisa County High School in Mineral, VA. Tennessee made it close, but Michigan won the battle.

“Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision,” Hiter’s scouting report reads. “Has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass as he’s already tipping the scales at 200 pounds.

“Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays.”

Michigan has had some elite RBs come through the program in recent years, and Hiter could be the next. He seems poised for a bright future with the Wolverines and beyond.

“Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles,” the scouting report continues.

“Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection.

“Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position.”

Bryce Underwood and Savion Hiter on the field together is going to be a scary sight for opposing defenses. This Michigan football duo is going to be special.