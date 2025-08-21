Heading into training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles were not a team with many question marks.

Sure, they lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was replaced internally with Kevin Patullo, and the team still has some questions at guard, edge rusher, and especially CB2. And yet, in the end, Nick Sirianni's squad is still the reigning and defending Super Bowl Champions.

Discussing what it's like to take the field at practice as a member of a team with such high expectations, Eagles franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts noted that, in his opinion, the point of camp is to find an identity, and while the Eagles may not have reestablished themselves, they do know what they are capable of, which is key for a winning organization.

“For context of what training camp serves, you want to find an identity,” Hurts declared via The Athletic's Zach Berman. “I'm not saying we're leaving here with an identity — but we know what we're capable of and we know what we need to work on. When you go into training camp, you're trying new things and trying to expand your repertoire. You take the highs with the lows knowing that you kind of know what direction you want to be in.”

Goodness, Philosopher Hurts is holding court at the NovaCare Center, an incredible development for a Super Bowl MVP quarterback who now knows what it means to succeed at the game's highest level.

In 2024, the Eagles won games by committing to a near dogmatic degree to the run game, with Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and beyond, sacrificing their individual stats in the name of one of the best rushing seasons in NFL history by Saquon Barkley. Will the Eagles be a dominant, run-first team in 2025 once more? While only time will tell, it's safe to say they have the right man calling the shots under center to get it done.