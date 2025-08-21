Michigan vs. Ohio State is always a big week for both programs for a lot of different reasons. Obviously, it’s The Game. The biggest rivalry in college football, and the stakes are always incredibly high. However, it’s also a huge week for recruiting. These are two of the best programs in the country, and they are often competing for the top recruits in the country. This year, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines will be hosting the Buckeyes, and there will be a lot of important visitors in Ann Arbor. One of them is four-star 2027 running back Quinterrius Gipson.

Quinterrius Gipson is one of the top RBs in the 2027 class, and the Michigan football team is high on his list. The Wolverines are among the best programs in the country when it comes at pumping out NFL RBs, and that catches recruits’ eyes.

Michigan RB coach Tony Alford is recruiting Gipson hard, and he had to be pleased with the star back’s 196-yard performance to start his high school season. Gipson is excited for Alford to see the tape.

“I told him about the game today,” Gipson said, according to an article from On3. “I’m assuming that he was watching the game, and if he didn’t, I’ll send him clips after the game.”

Gipson seems to be fond of Michigan so far, but it won’t be easy to secure a commitment. The Wolverines need to consistently show him that he is a top priority.

“I want to feel wanted,” Gipson said.

Michigan will have a good opportunity to wow Gipson this season when he comes to visit Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game. That is a good week for a recruit to come to town, and Gipson will have his eye on a lot of things.

“How is the tradition there?” he said. “How is everything there? I just want to feel like I’m home.”

That will be a big weekend for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team’s season, and for its recruiting hopes. Quinterrius Gipson isn’t the only elite prospect who will be visiting the Wolverines that weekend. A fifth win in a row against Ohio State should go over well with recruits.

