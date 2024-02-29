In Bruce Cassidy's six-year tenure as head coach of the Boston Bruins, the franchise made the playoffs every season but failed to win a Stanley Cup. In his first season in charge of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022-23, Cassidy finally got over the hump, leading Vegas to its first championship.
As the Golden Knights make their first trip to Boston since hoisting the Stanley Cup over eight months ago, Cassidy threw a slight dig at his former employer.
“It's nice to come back with a big, nice shiny ring on your finger too — always a good visit with that,” Cassidy said, per Conor Ryan.
Cassidy's dismissal by the Bruins after the 2021-22 season was met with some criticism. Those were quickly shut out as Boston went scorched earth on the rest of the NHL last season, breaking the single-season record for most wins and points by a franchise.
Cassidy got the last laugh though as the Bruins were upset in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights eventually defeated in the finals.
Vegas and Boston could be on a collision course to meet in this year's Stanley Cup Finals. Both teams sit second in their respective divisions entering Thursday's matchup. The Golden Knights have accumulated 73 points thus far, while the Bruins are vying for their second consecutive President's Trophy with 82 points, one shy of the league-leading Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.
It will be interesting to see the type of reception Bruce Cassidy gets from the Boston crowd on Thursday. After his comments, it might not be pretty for the Golden Knights bench boss.