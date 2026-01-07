LeBron James is more ground-bound than ever, which is not a surprise whatsoever considering that he recently turned 41 years of age on the 30th of December this past calendar year. Nonetheless, the Los Angeles Lakers star can still produce when it matters, like he did on Tuesday night to prevent the Lakers from suffering their first loss of 2026 in a 111-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the schedule cares not for James' physical needs now that he's past 40 years old. The Lakers will be playing yet again tomorrow night at 9:30 PM E.T. in an all-important Western Conference clash against the San Antonio Spurs. And at this point, it's not quite clear if James is going to be suiting up for that contest, with the four-time MVP hilariously putting his status for all future back-to-backs in doubt.

“I'm 41 years old. Every back to back for the reason of the season is TBD. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank it right now. What are we talking about? Look at my birth certificate: December 30, 1984, 4:39 pm. That's when I was born. When I came out I slapped the doctor in the a**. Alright I'm done,” James told reporters after their win over the Pelicans, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

Lakers may have to play without LeBron James tomorrow night

James recorded 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on the night in 33 minutes of play and was a plus-10 on the night in an eight-point win. This further proves how invaluable he is to the team, which is especially more apparent amid Austin Reaves' calf-injury related absence.

However, he's been more injury-prone than ever before; he suffered a groin injury towards the end of last season, and to start this season, he had to miss time due to sciatica. It's safe to say that the Lakers will be erring on the side of caution when it comes to James' health.