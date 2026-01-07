The Alabama Crimson Tide has moved quickly to address a major roster need, landing an ACC defender out of the transfer portal. With multiple veteran linebackers departing after the 2025-26 College football regular season, the Crimson Tide secured Virginia Tech standout Caleb Woodson, a move that immediately reshapes the outlook of the linebacker room heading into 2026.

The news was first reported by On3 insider Hayes Fawcett, who shared the scope of Woodson’s production and eligibility in his announcement on social media.

“Virginia Tech standout transfer LB Caleb Woodson has Committed to Alabama, he tells On3 sports. Through 3 seasons he’s totaled 151 tackles, 3 PD, 2 Sacks, and 1 INT. He’ll have 1 year of eligibility left.” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

His decision has drawn the curtains to a three-year run with the Hokies and the start of a new chapter in Tuscaloosa. His commitment comes at a critical moment for Alabama, which is losing Deontae Lawson, and Nikhai Hill-Green due to exhausted eligibility.

At Virginia Tech, Woodson emerged as a reliable presence in the middle of the defense. Over three seasons, he totaled more than 151 tackles while adding tackles for loss, pass breakups, and an interception. During the 2025 campaign, he finished second on the team in tackles despite missing three games, underscoring both his consistency and impact.

Physically, Woodson brings an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-3 and roughly 230 pounds. He primarily operated in the box for the Hokies, logging the majority of his snaps as an inside linebacker; however his background includes time split between box duties and slot coverage earlier in his career. That versatility is part of what makes him valuable to Alabama’s defensive staff.

Woodson is expected to compete for a role on the weak-side linebacker spot, a position that demands range, coverage ability, and physicality against the run. While highly touted freshmen like Xavier Griffin represent the future, Woodson provides an experienced bridge, someone capable of stepping in immediately while younger talent develops.

For Alabama, this addition represents more than just depth. It’s a calculated move to stabilize a position group in transition, blending veteran production with long-term upside. As the Crimson Tide continues to reload through the portal, Woodson’s arrival could prove to be one of the most important defensive moves of the 2026 cycle.