Lane Kiffin and the LSU football program secured an important retention win Tuesday, keeping a young defensive piece of the Tigers’ roster in place during a volatile stretch of the offseason.

Freshman linebacker Jaiden Braker will remain with the program after agreeing to a new deal following a brief consideration of the transfer portal. The decision stabilizes LSU’s linebacker room and ensures that a highly regarded prospect remains part of the program’s long-term plans.

Braker arrived in Baton Rouge as a top-135 overall recruit in the 2025 class and spent much of his freshman season developing behind veteran contributors. He appeared in four regular-season games to preserve his redshirt before seeing expanded action during the postseason.

Speculation surrounding Braker’s future intensified earlier this week when he was expected to explore transfer options. Instead, his decision to stay reflects a successful retention effort built around development, opportunity, and roster continuity.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz shared the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that Braker reached an agreement with LSU following discussions involving his representation.

Linebacker depth was a priority for the Tigers entering the offseason, particularly with younger defenders expected to take on expanded roles. Braker logged 18 snaps in the Texas Bowl loss to the Houston Cougars, providing an early glimpse into how the coaching staff views his readiness and potential.

Retention has become an increasing emphasis across the SEC, highlighting the importance of roster management alongside portal additions. Keeping Braker in the program avoids a potential setback and reinforces LSU’s ability to navigate NIL discussions effectively.

For the Tigers, holding onto young defensive talent carries long-term value. With four years of eligibility remaining, Braker now projects as a developmental piece who could grow into a core contributor as the roster continues to evolve.