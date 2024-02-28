The Vegas Golden Knights continue their Eastern Conference road trip facing the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Golden Knights come into the game sitting at 33-19-7 on the year, sitting second in the Pacific Division. Last time they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first period, the Golden Knights struck first on a Ivan Barbashev goal and then scored a second on a Mason Morelli goal. The Maple Leafs would get one back, but William Karlsson would make it 3-1 before the end of the period. The Golden Knights would make it 4-1 on a Jonathan Marchessault goal and then would add two more before the end of the period, winning the game 6-2.
Meanwhile, the Bruins are 34-12-14 on the year and are tied for first in the Atlantic Division. Still, they have struggled as of late, winning just two of their last nine games. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Bruins struck first with a goal from David Pastrnak, but in the second, Jordan Eberle would tie the game. Pastrnak would score his second of the game, making it 2-1 heading into the third. In the third, the Kraken would score two straight, giving them the lead, but with just 2:52 left in the game, Charlie Coyle tied it up on the power play. This would lead to the Bruins playing their sixth straight overtime game, but they would fall in the shootout.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Golden Knights come into the game 15th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.19. Mark Stone has had the way this year for the Golden Knights. He has 16 goals and 37 assists, for a team-leading 53 points before going out with an injury. He also had four goals and ten assists on the power play as well. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will be without another major point producer. Jack Eichel is still out as well, and with him, 19 goals and 25 assists are gone from the lineup.
The Golden Knights do still have Jonathan Marchessault, who leads the teams in goal. He comes in with 32 goals this year and 19 assists, sitting second on the team in points with 51 total points. He also has six goals and seven assists on the power play. William Karlsson has also been solid this year. He has 20 goals and 21 assists on the year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play. He also has played in just 47 of the team's 59 games this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options is Ivan Barbashev. He comes into the game sitting with 14 goals and 21 assists, good for 35 points.
The Golden Knights have not had as much success on the power play, sitting 18th in the NHL with a 19.5 percent success rate. They are also 11th in the NHL on the penalty kill with an 81.3 percent success rate.
Adin Hill is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 15-5-2 on the year with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. His goals-against average is second in the NHL while his save percentage is first in the NHL. Last time out he has his best start of the month. He saved 28 of 30 shots in a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins sit tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.32 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 38 goals on the year and 47 assists, good for 85 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 11 goals and 20 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 26 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 53 points. He has seven goals and 15 assists this year on the power play.
Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle entered the game with 21 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 49 points. However, he has not had the same level of success on the power play. Coyle has just five goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 32 assists this year, good for 41 points. That gives the Bruins four payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting tenth in the NHL with a 23.3 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.4 percent success rate, tenth in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark in goal for this one. He comes into the game sitting at 16-6-6 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Ullmark has not had a win since February eighth, going 1-1-4 this month. He has a 2.46 goals against average and a .903 save percentage so far this month, with his only win being in a shutout.
Final Golden Knights-Bruins Prediction & Pick
The Bruins are not winning a lot as of late, but they are close. In the last nine games, they have just two wins, but have fallen in overtime or the shootout five times in those nine games. Both wins were overtime games as well. The Golden Knights are struggling as well though. They are missing a lot from their offense. They have lost five of their last seven games, and giving up a bunch of goals in the process. The Bruins should be able to finally get a win in this one.
Final Golden Knights-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-166)