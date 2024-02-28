The Vegas Golden Knights have been without superstar forward Jack Eichel since he went down with a knee injury on Jan. 11 — but the team might not be much longer without him.
The 27-year-old was back on the ice for Tuesday's practice ahead of a road matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The Knights crushed the Leafs in Canada, winning 6-2 to snap a three-game losing streak.
They'll be back in action on Thursday night to visit the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins. And although Eichel likely won't play in that one, he's getting close.
“The trainers would have a better idea [of a return date],” Knights bench boss Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy. He needs to get through a full practice with us, too, which maybe [Wednesday] in Boston; we will see how we come out of tonight. … Could he play on this trip? I guess that's why he's here. We're not planning on it that way, [but it] would be nice if he could, though.”
The trip will also take Vegas through Buffalo on Saturday and Columbus next Monday, and Eichel could be an option for one of those contests. He wore a red non-contact jersey on Tuesday's practice before missing his 16th straight game.
After undergoing surgery on Jan. 16, the fact Jack Eichel is so close to game action is great news for fans of the franchise. He's at 19 goals and 44 points in 42 games in 2023-24. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Sabres, he's up to 490 points in 518 career games.
“It's good to have him around just for his sake, too,” Cassidy continued. “He's not ready to play yet, but when he's skating and with the group he's that one step closer, so I think it's great.”
Golden Knights back on right track
After suffering three straight losses — one of them a 7-3 defeat to these same Leafs — the Knights are back in the win column after an impressive 6-2 victory in Toronto.
Jonathan Marchessault led the way in the contest, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Shea Theodore helped out with three assists in his third game back from a long-term injury.
The Golden Knights are getting healthy, and once Eichel returns, they should remain competitive for the Pacific Division crown down the stretch.