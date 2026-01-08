Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock made his MLB debut in 2021. The right-handed hurler immediately captured attention, pitching to a 1.96 ERA out of the bullpen. He would then split time between the bullpen and starting rotation in 2022 and 2023, producing up and down results. After a strong start as a starter in 2024, Whitlock's season came to an early end due to an injury. In 2025, the pitcher was moved back to the bullpen and the change led to a healthy and strong overall campaign.

Whitlock ultimately pitched to a 2.25 ERA across 62 appearances during the '25 season. He also recorded 91 strikeouts in 72 innings of work. Whitlock established himself as one of the best relievers in baseball. During a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, the Red Sox pitcher explained how the move back to the bullpen played a role in his success.

“I felt really good physically, I gotta thank the trainers and everything they did with me,” Whitlock said. “I think moving to the bullpen definitely helped me for sure. It allowed me to feel good all year. I think bounce back pretty well after throwing back-to-back days… It was an adjustment, but had a lot of fun doing it.”

The Red Sox are looking to build off their 89-73 record in 2025. While Boston had a strong season, the team still finished just third in the American League East standings. In order to win the competitive division, the Sox will have to take another step forward.

The Red Sox remain linked to an Alex Bregman reunion in free agency, although nothing has yet to come to fruition. They have already added players such as Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray as well.

With Garrett Whitlock still on the roster and emerging as a star reliever, Boston could make a run at the division title in 2026.