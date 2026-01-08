The Golden State Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120-113 on Wednesday. Draymond Green's mom still plays a major role in his life. After the win vs. the Bucks, the Warriors' Green pulled out his phone and read inspiring texts from his mother to the media.

Draymond Green really pulled out his phone during his press conference and read several texts from his mom 😂 "When you are focused, no one can beat us." "Remember what you love and stop abusing it." (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/jholYDnt69 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Green pulled out his phone to answer a question from journalist Nick Friedell, who asked the longtime Warrior at what point his mom had been the most upset with him in his career. Additionally, Green said that his mom criticised him when he was not locked in and did not bring everything he could. He also added something else his mom told him recently.

“She told me the other day we need to have a heart-to-heart. I’ve been avoiding her ever since. I am still afraid of my mom,” Green joked.

Friedell asked the same question to Stephen Curry, and the superstar responded that it was during the series against the Houston Rockets, when he spoke boastfully after defeating them.

“After the game, that’s a hard phone call to pick up… Probably the Houston series in the playoffs when I did the ‘this is my ____ house.’ Right into the camera, too.” Steph on when his mom has been the most upset with him 😂 pic.twitter.com/VX1yIsulYa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 8, 2026

Curry had a great game against the Bucks, scoring 31 points while shooting 12 of 21. Meanwhile, Green had 14 points while shooting 5 of 12 with seven assists. The long-time due continue to persevere as their careers approach a possible end. Yet, they still have something left in the tank and helped the Warriors improve to 20-18. The Warriors are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference.

It was a lighter press conference to have after a victory. Recently, Golden State has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games. Curry and Green have played a major role, as they attempt to keep the team afloat. With the Warriors rumored to be after Anthony Davis, among other things. But both realized even at this stage in their careers that their mothers are still the main authority in their lives.