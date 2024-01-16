Jack Eichel received a new timeline amid a stunning lower-body injury update.

The Vegas Golden Knights are having an impressive season following their 2023 Stanley Cup Championship. The Golden Knights have accumulated 55 points which puts them at second in the Pacific Division standings. However, star center Jack Eichel received a burial injury timeline update.

Jack Eichel will need some time to heal from injury before returning to the ice for Vegas

Eichel had a successful lower-body surgery and will be out week-to-week, per the Golden Knights' X account. Hopefully, the All-Star can have a safe, speedy recovery.

The 27-year-old has been vital to Vegas' success. Before his injury, he scored 19 goals, dished 25 assists, and amassed 44 points. His goals and points totals are top 25 NHL rankings, while his points rank him top 50 in the league.

Eichel got hurt during the Golden Nights' Jan. 11th matchup against the Boston Bruins. Afterward, fans received an ambiguous update on his status. This is what head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say about Eichel's condition the following weekend:

“The latest update update I got today is he'll miss a little bit of time. But I don't know how much time,” Cassidy told ESPN on Saturday.

Now, the star center will be evaluated week-to-week as he recovers from his surgery.

Vegas will desperately miss his offense, but they have enough depth to maintain until he can return. Veteran right wing Mark Stone ties Eichel for most points on the team. Moreover, the 31-year-old has notched 15 goals and 29 assists during the season. He is taking more of the load during Eichel's leave.

Things will not get easier for the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division. Nevertheless, they will overcome their injury woes and remain competitive. Will they be able to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions in 2024?