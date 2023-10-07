The Vegas Golden Knights head into the 2023-24 season with a target on their back. Vegas won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, defeating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Now, they have to defend that title from 31 teams with every incentive to take it from them. But this is not a concern for Golden Knights star Jack Eichel.

In fact, Eichel has full confidence in his team's ability to remain focused. Motivation is not absent around the Vegas facility. Things won't be easy, but they aren't going to roll over either. Vegas still wants to prove themselves even after their performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past spring.

“There’s no lack of hunger,” Eichel said recently, via NHL.com. “I mean, think about it. Think about how many guys had won on our team previously last year. Going through it, it seemed like they were hungrier than they ever were.”

Eichel went so far as to point to those who have already hoisted the Stanley Cup. Players like Alec Martinez and Alex Pietrangelo have experienced the highest form of glory in the NHL. Yet, in Eichel's eyes, they may be the most motivated on the team. “These guys have won, and all they want to do is win again, right?” Eichel said. “Because they know that feeling.”

The Golden Knights raise their Stanley Cup banner on Tuesday when they welcome the Seattle Kraken. It'll be a moment of celebration, but the moment will quickly be put to the side. Vegas has a game to win, and a title to defend. And that title defense shouldn't be a major issue. “I think it should be really easy to be hungry and want to prove ourselves again,” Eichel said, via NHL.com.