The first round of The Players Championship began on Thursday, with all of the top golfers in the PGA Tour competing in the highly coveted event. However, the tournament has been experiencing delays throughout the first day of the contest.

It was announced by the PGA Tour that the Players Championship was delayed due to inclement weather. Players were informed to hold their position to wait for the rain to pass. Unfortunately, it appeared to be a torrential downpour for the better part of the beginning of the tournament.

“The first round of The Players Championship has been suspended due to inclement weather. Players are being held in position.”

The first round of @THEPLAYERS has been suspended due to inclement weather. Players are being held in position. pic.twitter.com/dTecNM3AXv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

Article Continues Below

The delay was originally announced at 12:09 p.m. EST. However, after about 21 minutes, the PGA Tour allowed The Players Championship to continue play. With the tournament continuing at 12:30 p.m. EST, it was also announced that tee times in the afternoon have been pushed back by 30 minutes.

“The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship was suspended at 12:09 p.m. due to inclement weather. Players are being held in position… The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship resumed at 12:30 p.m., a delay of 21 minutes. Tee times for the afternoon wave are delayed 30 minutes.”

With the tournament back in play, every player will fight for their chance to win The Players Championship. Rory McIlroy is aiming to repeat his victory after winning the championship in 2025. He took home the crown after defeating JJ Spaun in a playoff after they both finished with -12 under par.

This year, however, Scottie Scheffler entered The Players Championship as the betting favorite. So, we'll have to see how it plays out over the weekend.