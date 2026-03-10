The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass will feature Brooks Koepka for the first time since 2022. Like many players, Koepka has never quite figured out Sawgrass despite his five major titles and elite professional golf career. Ahead of the 2026 event, Koepka was asked why he has struggled at The Players, and distilled the answer to the 17th hole.

"But that 17th hole has gotten me over the years. I've played good rounds here; that's just kind of the one bugaboo that always gets me." Brooks Koepka returns to the 17th island green this week at @THEPLAYERS. 🏝️👀 pic.twitter.com/N0xYQVqQ79 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 10, 2026

“The 17th hole,” Koepka said quickly when asked why he has struggled at Sawgrass. “I don't know if there's stats on it, but I guarantee there are. I think one year I made an eight and a seven. Yeah, that wasn't very good. But yeah, that 17th hole has gotten me over the years. And I've played good rounds here, that's just the one bugaboo that always gets me.”

The 17th hole is the most famous one at Pete Dye's TPC Sawgrass. The island green par three has been in the heads of professional and recreational golfers for decades, including Koepka. Last year, JJ Spaun lost the playoff to Rory McIlroy by blowing his tee shot clear over the island green.

Koepka has never finished in the top ten at The Players, with his best finish coming in 2018 at T-11. In 20 rounds at TPC Sawgrass, Koepka has taken 80 total shots on the 17th, which is 20-over par. He never made a seven and an eight in one tournament, but has made two sevens and two sixes on the hole in his 20 attempts, compared to only two birdies.

The Players Championship often comes down to the final three holes and keeping the ball dry. If Koepka can do that, he can announce his return to the PGA Tour in a serious way. He has finished in the top ten once in three starts since returning, a T9 at the Cognizant Classic. Can Koepka get back in the winner's circle?